Stocks finished notably lower on Monday, as anticipation around potential hawkish comments from the Fed later this week weighed on investor sentiment.
Rates were higher in response, with two-year Treasury yields rising more than 10-year rates, with this flattening of the yield curve reflecting a shift in upcoming rate-hike expectations.
The 10-year Treasury rate moved back above 3 percent for the first time since July.
The decline was fairly broad-based, though the Nasdaq and technology stocks lagged in response to higher rates.
The consumer discretionary and financial services sectors also underperformed, while defensives like health care, consumer staples and utilities held up better today, highlighting the more cautious economic tone.
After rallying more than 15 percent off the June lows, the S&P 500 fell 2 percent today after giving back more than 1 percent last week, breaking a four-week winning streak.
A pause is to be expected after such a sharp move higher, and we expect markets to be less one-directional ahead, as economic data and rate-hike speculation prompt swings between investor optimism and nervousness.
The key market driver this week will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the central bank’s Jackson Hole symposium.
The commentary will be dissected for any takeaways on the Fed’s latest thinking around upcoming rate hikes.
While analysts said they believe another rate hike at the Fed’s September meeting is assured, the size of that hike has come under some debate within the markets after the recent July consumer price index report showed a decline in inflation pressures.
The recent stock market rally has been fueled by a shift in investor expectations around a potential pibvot toward smaller rate hikes, with markets recently pricing in a higher possibility for a 50-basis-point (0.50 percent) increase relative to the previously expected 75-basis-point (0.75 percent) hike next month.
Analysts think markets have grown a bit too optimistic about an upcoming dovish Fed pivot, as we think the Fed will remain committed to reining in inflation.
We expect Powell to use his Jackson HOle remarks his week to reiterate this commitment.
Thus, analysts suspect a recalibaration in the market expectations around upcoming Fed moves could be a source of volatility that could temporarily interrupt this recent rally.
This was the case Monday, with markets pricing in a higher probability of a larger rate hike next month.
The Fed is closer to the end of its rate-hike campaign than that beginning, and the economy has shown some signs of resiliency despite the monetary-policy headwinds.
With S&P 500 second-quarter results nearly complete, earnings remain a source of support for the stock market, though companies are seeing pressure from higher costs and slower economic activity.
Earnings grew by more than 8 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, topping expectations, as supply-chain disruptions continued to ease and demand remained resilient.
Encouragingly, overall revenues grew at nearly 14 percent clip, another sign that the economy has not fully succumbed to recessionary pressures.
In terms of sector performance, energy was the obvious standout, benefiting fro mthe rise in oil prices.
Industrial companies also saw strong profit growth, a sign of economic health.
Consumer discretionary sector results were a good example of the competing forces facing corporate America, as revenues rose nearly 12 percent on strong consumer demand while profits fell more than 12 percent in the period, highlighting ongoing increases in input and labor costs.
Looking ahead, earnings are still expected to rise at a reasonable pace in 2023, which should offer a source of optimism for equities to help counter the headwinds of tightening fed policy.
That said, we expect some downward revisions to earnings estimates, which we believe could be a catalyst for renewed market volatility over the balance of this year.
