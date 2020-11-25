Equity indexes were broadly higher Tuesday, building on Monday’s gains and pushing the Dow past 30,000 for the first time.
The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased to .88 percent and oil prices rose for the third consecutive day.
Optimism around vaccine developments and the economy in 2021 continue to be the undercurrent for the financial markets.
Reports that former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will be nominated to become the next Treasury secretary renewed prospects of more fiscal stimulus.
Crude oil futures declined $.12 to $44.80 a barrel. Gold rose $1.10 to $1,805.90.
