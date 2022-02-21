After opening higher, equities came under pressure throughout the day to finish Friday, and the week, to the downside, as headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine situation remain in the driver’s seat.
Reports of a potential meeting next week between the U.S. secretary of state and Russia’s foreign minister injected a ray of hope for the markets that diplomacy is still an option, which led to Friday’s positive open for the major U.S. indexes.
However, reports of an explosion near the city of Donetsk sent markets lower in afternoon trading, highlighting how sensitive equities are to headlines around the evolving situation.
While geopolitical tensions have not historically been a prolonged drag on markets, we expect stock swings in both directions to continue in the near term as circumstances unfold.
Oil prices have risen recently in response to potential disruptions to Russian supply, but crude prices met some resistance on Friday amid reports of talks between the U.S. and Iran surrounding efforts to restore a nuclear agreement, which could impact existing Iranian sanctions.
Ten-year Treasury yields finished lower, moving down to 1.93 percent, as the cautious tone supported gains in safe-haven and more defensive investments.
The outlook for tighter monetary policy remains an undercurrent for the stock and bond markets, with fed Presidents Bullard and Mester making comments Thursday in support of swift responses to address current inflation pressures.
With two-year Treasury yields rising sharply and equities pulling back so far this year, we think markets have already priced in expectations for fairly aggressive action by the Fed.
The market-implied probability for a 50-basis-point rate hike in March has declined appreciably in recent days, which we believe reflects added geopolitical uncertainties and the view that the Fed may be sensitive to the potential impact this external risk factor could have on financial markets.
While geopolitical tensions and upcoming Fed rate hikes have occupied the majority of the spotlight recently, the home stretch for fourth-quarter earnings season is offering some positive fundamental support.
With nearly 80 percent of S&P 500 companies having now reported, results have reflected ongoing strength in the profit picture.
Revenues for the quarter are up 16 percent versus a year ago, while earnings have increased by more than 27 percent, indicating companies are managing through rising labor and input costs, thought that has come at the expense of upward inflation pressures.
Cyclical sectors like energy, materials and industrials have posted the strongest earnings growth in the quarter, reflecting both higher commodity prices as well as ongoing strength in the economy.
We think earnings growth will moderate in 2022 compared with last year’s elevated level, but broadly rising profits should provide a tailwind to counter the prevailing headwind coming from tighter monetary policy from the Fed.
