Ease serves local food

Ease – that’s what Cody Cloud said he hopes to accomplish with his new vegetarian juice bar and art gallery with that name.
The restaurant at 110 E. First St. is small and quaint, sandwiched between Fantasy Games & Comics and a shaded alley where people can eat their food.
Ease offers a seasonally evolving menu with locally grown organic food, supporting Arkansas Valley farmers. “I want people to not only enjoy what they are eating but also feel physically good and have an enjoyable experience,” Cloud said. “Ease is a place where you can find relaxation and wellness.”
He added that he wants customers to feel like loving energy has been put into the food, because he believes it has. Many of Ease’s culinary options, such as sauces, chips and fries, are made in the shop.
Cloud said the prospect of opening a vegetarian juice bar was about five years in the making. Having arrived in Salida from Arizona two years ago, he came across the space in town and found it available. “We’ve been remodeling the whole winter,” he said.
Cloud has been a vegetarian for four or five years. He grew up in San Diego, California, with a family who worked in the restaurant business, and he worked in restaurants for some of his first jobs. It wasn’t until his early 20s that he became fully invested in culinary arts, however. “I took on a cooking position when I was living with a lot of housemates,” he explained.
Cloud said he was motivated to start a restaurant because he wanted to contribute to people taking ownership of their health. “My favorite part is getting the opportunity to feed the community healthy food, and secondly having the space to experiment with food,” he said.
Cloud said the desire to offer more than the space can provide has been challenging. In the future, he hopes to expand the space so Ease can have a broader menu.
As a visual artist who works with mixed media such as metals and glass, Cloud said he loves the idea of having art in the restaurant for customers to look at. The menu itself is art influenced and touches on the creative side of food production.
Cloud’s favorite items on the menu include the Mexican-inspired smoothie called the Yeffrie, the goat cheese sandwich and the “Pot of Gold” (chia pudding).
