Equity markets closed modestly lower on Wednesday, as Treasury yields also climbed higher.
Markets digested economic news in the U.K. that March Consumer Price Index inflation rose by 10.1 percent year-over-year, above estimates of 9.8 percent.
Earnings season for S&P 500 companies is underway, and thus far we have seen better-than-expected performance, although forecasts still call for -6.5 percent earnings growth year-over-year in the first quarter.
The S&P 500 overall is up about 8.0 percent in 2023, still driven largely by growth sectors like technology and communication services.
More recently, we have seen better performance from defensive sectors, like health care and utilities, and cyclical sectors, including energy and financials.
This comes as Treasury yields have moved higher, with the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield above its recent lows of 3.76 percent, up now to 4.25 percent. Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index, also known as the Wall Street fear gauge, continues to drift lower, now down over 12 percent for the month of April.
Investor attention has started to shift to the Federal Reserve rate-hiking decision expected on May 3.
Markets are now forecasting around an 85 percent probability of a 0.25 percent rate hike in May, which would bring the fed funds rate to around 5.25 percent.
This would be the Fed’s 10th consecutive rate hike since March 2022.
This week we have heard from several Fed speakers, including Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard, who have supported a continuation of interest-rate hikes to contain inflationary pressure.
Overall, we would not expect the Federal Reserve to deviate from its messaging around the need to keep rates elevated for longer.
While markets are expecting two to three rate cuts in the second half of 2023, in our view a move lower would only come if inflation was more meaningfully closer to the 2.0 percent target or the economy was sharply weaker, neither of which is in place yet.
The first-quarter earnings reporting season is well underway for S&P 500 companies. About 9 percent of companies have reported thus far, and about 84 percent of these have reported a positive earnings surprise, well above the 10-year average of 73 percent.
Earnings season began with large banks, which thus far have had a positive start. Banks continue to see a resilient U.S. consumer, although signs of some softening have emerged, and banks are increasing reserves for loan losses accordingly.
The turmoil among regional banks seems to have stabilized, with big banks being beneficiaries in terms of deposit flows as well. This week we will get more large-cap technology companies reporting, including Tesla on Wednesday afternoon, as well as a continuation of financial company reports, like American Express, which will provide insight into consumer health.
Overall, earnings growth this quarter is expected to fall by 6.5 percent year-over-year, the second quarter in a row of negative earnings growth, although this is above earlier forecasts calling for -7.0 percent earnings growth.
