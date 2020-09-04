Buena Vista trustees approved cuts to the town’s budget in April that were based on an anticipated 21.5 percent drop in revenues due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
In terms of the total sales tax revenue being collected from the state and going into Buena Vista’s general fund, that projection so far has not materialized.
However, the percentage of those revenues that is attributed to local sales rather than online sales has been down compared to last year in all but the first 2 months of 2020.
Sales tax revenue is remitted back to the town from the state on a 2-month delay, which means that as we close out August and transition into the shoulder season, the town is just now seeing the numbers for June, at the beginning of the crucial summer season in the year of the quarantine.
In June, we saw what sales tax looked like in April, when state lockdowns were at their most strict and returns did not drop during that month. In fact, they grew, as they’ve done every month in BV since August 2018, when returns were down by 2.3 percent.
Halfway through 2020, the town still has not reported a year-to-year decrease in monthly sales tax returns since then.
While businesses in a variety of industries in Chaffee County have been reporting that town is busier than ever, the continuation of BV’s growth streak may be due to the state’s collection of sales tax revenue from remote sellers.
In 2019, the state enacted legislation that said retailers who sell inventory online to buyers in areas where they do not have a brick–and–mortar establishment must remit the sales tax from that purchase to where the buyer is located.
“For instance, if you order something from Home Depot online, since we don’t have a Home Depot in BV, the Home Depot Online system is now required to collect and remit sales taxes to BV,” said Michelle Stoke, Buena Vista town treasurer. “The remote seller issue came about as a court decision (Wayfair v South Dakota) whereby the Supreme Court ruled that sales tax must be remitted to the taxing jurisdiction of the purchaser in the case of online purchases.”
In January 2019, the town reported that 11 percent of the total sales tax revenue collected for that month came from remote sellers. In dollars, that amounted to $13,153 from remote sellers and $107,294 from local sellers.
Over the course of that year, the proportion of tax revenue that came from out of town varied from 7 percent in March to 18 percent during the holiday season in both November and December.
July, the highest-returning month last year, saw 9 percent of its revenue come from remote sellers.
So far in 2020, the proportion has hovered in the neighborhood of 20 percent, with the exception of January, which had 29 percent of its revenue come from remote sellers.
On the low end, February had 15 percent coming from remote sellers. The highest-earning month reported so far, June, saw 16 percent of its sales come from remote sellers.
That means 84 percent came from local business, compared to 91 percent in June 2019. If June’s total receipts are up 8.5 percent from last year, but the share of the revenue that came from local business is down 7 points, how does that math work out when we look at the tax dollars that were generated by Buena Vista’s local economy?
The town attributed $274,836 as coming from local sellers in June 2019 and $266,147 in June 2020, a decrease of 3.26 percent from local businesses, even as the town’s total revenue in that month increased year-to-year.
Looking at the numbers in this way, the amount of sales tax revenue coming from local businesses has been down year-to-year for the last 4 consecutive months whose returns have been reported.
In April, when the state was in full Stay at Home mode all month, revenue attributed to local sellers was down 21.9 percent compared to 2019. The town reported that 21 percent of the total revenue came from remote sellers, compared to 11 percent in 2019.
In March, when the nation first began to curtail its public gatherings in response to COVID-19, local sales tax revenue was down by 25 percent. In 2020, 18 percent of revenue came from remote sellers compared to 7 percent last year.
May saw the freeze begin to thaw, but local business was still down by 10.1 percent over last year. Remote sales accounted for 19 percent of the total revenue, compared to 10 percent in 2019.
The Roaring ’20s opened with two huge year-to-year bumps in the doldrums of winter, with January revenues increasing by 29.7 percent and February by 71.3 percent.
That February number is due in large part to the correction of an error in the state’s remittance, although even discounting that extra remittance, February revenues grew by a healthy rate.
Local sales grew year-to-year in those months as well. Even with 29 percent of its revenue coming from remote sales, that 71 percent from local sellers amounted to $113,810, 5.7 percent higher than $107,294 in 2019, when 89 percent of revenue came from local sellers.
In February, $178,492 came from local sellers, 23 percent higher than the $137,230 collected locally that month in 2019.
Stoke said that improvements in how the Colorado Department of Revenue collects these remote sales taxes since the legislation went into effect may account for some of the increase, “but that is not all of it.”
“We are still figuring out all of the contributing factors of what makes up remote sales tax,” Stoke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.