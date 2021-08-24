Equities finished higher Monday, bouncing off of last week’s decline to reach new record highs.
There were no major catalysts Monday, though the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s vaccine buoyed sentiment.
Markets are likely to stay focused on the combination of the Delta variant and Federal Reserve policy with the annual Central Bank Symposium in Jackson Hole later this week.
European and Asian markets were up, while Treasury yields were little changed. The energy and consumer discretionary sectors outperformed Monday, signaling a positive cyclical tone to start the week.
On the economic front, the release of July manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index readings showed that global activity continues to expand.
PMIs in Japan and China were softer than expected but remained in expansionary territory, while eurozone activity was particularly strong.
The price of crude oil was up $3.32 at $65.46 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $22 to $1,806 per ounce.
