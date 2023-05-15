Markets were lower on Friday across major indexes, and the S&P 500 remains on track to close the week down by around 0.30 percent.
The outperformance this week again comes from the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors, while areas like energy, materials and financials all underperformed.
Treasury yields remain well below the federal funds rate, with the 2-year Treasury now just under 4.0 percent.
This comes as markets continue to price in Federal Reserve rate cuts by the September FOMC meeting.
Meanwhile, oil and energy prices remain near recent lows, with WTI crude oil around $70, perhaps an indication that markets anticipate a global slowdown in demand ahead. Copper prices, which also have been considered indicators of global economic health, have also fallen recently, back near their lows for the year.
S&P 500 earnings season for the first quarter is winding down, with nearly 92 percent of companies having reported results already. Of these, about 78 percent have exceeded earnings forecasts, well above the long-term rate of about 73 percent.
Earnings growth for the quarter is tracking to about -2.5 percent year-over-year, which is well above the expectation of a -7.0 percent growth rate at the start of the year. Nonetheless, this quarter will market the second back-to-back quarter of negative earnings growth for the S&P 500, and forecasts are calling for second-quarter earnings growth to be negative as well, around -6.5 percent year-over-year.
Thus, while economic growth has not yet fallen into recession territory, earnings growth has slumped, perhaps ahead of a broader economic downturn. Next week all eyes will turn to the large retail earnings reports, including from companies like Walmart and Target, as well as April retail sales data, which should provide good insight into the health of the U.S. consumer.
The meeting that was scheduled for Friday between the White House and congressional leaders has been postponed to next week, although talks between staffers on both sides remain ongoing this week.
A new report from the Congressional Budget Office also indicates that tax revenues and emergency measures may allow the government to continue financing its debt obligations through the end of July, extending a potential period of uncertainty.
Overall, there is historical precedent for Congress to come together in a “last hour” debt-ceiling deal, typically with concessions from both sides. Since 1960, the debt ceiling has been raised 78 times in the U.S., including 20 times since 2001 alone.
The Treasury Department has had to use extraordinary measures in six of these standoffs before Congress was able to reach an agreement. Thus, while we would expect some consternation in the interim, ultimately we see the debt-ceiling debate resolving, most likely at the last minute around the June deadline. More broadly, market performance tends to be driven more by economic and earnings fundamentals rather than the political landscape.
