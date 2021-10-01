U.S. markets closed lower Thursday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index down 1.2 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1.5 percent.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq held up better, down 0.4 percent, as the 10-year Treasury yield has backed down a bit to 1.51 percent levels.
Value sectors underperformed growth sectors, in a reversal of the past week’s action.
Energy and financial stocks, some of the recent outperformers, lagged Thursday, perhaps weighing on the overall index.
The price of oil was up 27 cents at $75.10 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $33.90 at $1,756.80 an ounce.
These moves also come as markets awaited final measures to avoid a U.S. government shutdown today, and as we close the final trading day of the month and quarter.
The U.S. Congress has agreed upon a measure to avoid government shutdown, while the debt ceiling debate remains ongoing.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday night that an agreement to keep the government funded had been reached, which would keep federal agencies operating through Dec. 3.
That was passed by the House earlier Thursday and now moves to the desk of President Joe Biden, ahead of the final deadline at midnight.
However, the debt ceiling remains looming, as lawmakers still need to raise or suspend the ceiling by Oct. 18 to avoid a default on U.S. debt.
Historically, the debt ceiling has been lifted and settled, often in the last hour, and markets are able to look past the political rancor. Analysts expect a similar outcome in the weeks ahead, although they expect headlines and debate around the infrastructure package, which may ultimately pass in the $500 billion to $1 trillion range.
As the quarter and month come to a close today, U.S. equity markets are looking at their first down month after seven months of gains.
While markets have growing walls of worry to climb, including moderating economic growth, persistent inflation and uncertainty around fiscal policy and taxes, Edward Jones analysts continue to believe that risk assets will be able to overcome these hurdles and move higher over time, albeit at a slower and perhaps bumpier pace than the last seven months.
Along with fundamental drivers, markets will also soon have seasonality on their side as we move past October and into the final months of the year.
