Collegiate Peaks Bank recently announced that its holding company, Glacier Bank, has been ranked third on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Banks for 2021.
Forbes’ 12th annual look at America’s Best Banks ranks the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts based on their growth, credit quality and profitability. Information regarding the rankings and methodology is available at www.forbes.com.
“2020 was certainly a challenging year for our co-workers, our customers and our communities and being part of a strong bank like Glacier enabled our local teams to do what they do best, serving and supporting our customers,” said Liam Girard, president of Collegiate Peaks Bank.
Collegiate Peaks Bank was founded in the mid 1980s by a group of community members in Buena Vista.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. acquired Collegiate Peaks Bank on Feb. 1, 2018.
The bank is now a division of Glacier Bank, a regional bank-holding company providing commercial banking services in 114 communities through 181 banking offices.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc, headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, has a unique division model that provides local autonomy for all of its “company of banks.” Since 2000 Glacier has acquired 23 banks and currently holds 16 divisions.
Collegiate Peaks Bank has branch locations in River North in Denver, the Denver Tech Center, Aurora, Salida and Buena Vista.
Collegiate Peaks Bank is also upgrading its systems and banking products, including an updated mobile banking application and an expanded branch banking footprint, as well as a larger lending capacity.
More information on Collegiate Peaks Bank is available at www.collegiatepeaksbank.com.
