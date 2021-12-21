U.S. equity markets were under pressure Monday amid economic growth uncertainty surrounding the Omicron surge, as at the same time fiscal and monetary stimulus recedes.
International stocks slid as some European countries are considering tighter COVID-19 mitigation measures.
China lowered the one-year loan prime rate, a key benchmark of borrowing costs, for the first time since April 2020, but that policy-easing move failed to improve sentiment.
Oil trimmed some of its earlier losses but still declined 2.5 percent amid travel cancellations.
Despite the risk-off sentiment, the 10-year Treasury yield rose modestly to 1.42 percent.
Worsening global COVID-19 trends were front and center Monday, fueling global growth concerns and denting investor sentiment.
Moderna said its vaccine increased antibody levels against the Omicron variant, but rising cases and headlines about new restrictions and canceled events suggest that consumers could hold back on services spending.
Because of strong household finances and positive economic momentum in the fourth quarter, Edward Jones analysts said they don’t expect the expansion to stall out.
However, volatility is likely to stay elevated until there is more clarity on the economic impact of the latest virus wave.
Waning policy support was another prevalent theme in markets Monday.
The fate of President Joe Biden’s social spending package was left in limbo over the weekend, with Sen. Joe Manchin saying he couldn’t support it amid high inflation.
The rollback in government spending programs put in place at the height of the pandemic will be a drag on growth next year, but a lot of the government income transfers have been saved and the lack of tax increases provides some reprieve for now.
Central banks are also shifting toward less accommodative policies, with the Federal Reserve last week announcing an accelerated tapering of its bond purchases and projecting three interest-rate increases next year.
Because of the moderating growth and policy backdrop, investors have sought safety in defensive sectors, with staples, healthcare and utilities outperforming so far in December.
Analysts think the bull market has plenty of mileage left, but we are past the early recovery phase, which is usually the strongest point of the cycle.
As the pace of market gains slows and pullbacks become more frequent, proper diversification across asset classes and sectors becomes more important to help manage risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.