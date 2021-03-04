Stocks ended lower Wednesday as they continue to cool off from Monday’s sharp rally, which saw the S&P 500 post its largest daily gain since June.
The NASDAQ Index continues to underperform the broader market, which has seen value stocks holding up better than growth stocks as high-multiple trades unwind.
Treasury yields traded higher on Wednesday after pulling back from one-year highs in recent days.
The 10-year yield was up 2.12 percent while the 30-year rose to 2.25 percent. Gold fell from $1,733.40 to $1,710.34.
Global equities are broadly higher, and the financials, energy and industrials sectors saw gains, reflecting a slightly positive cyclical tone to Wednesday’s trading.
Overall, there is no major shift in sentiment or the fundamental outlook, resulting in modest moves in most major indexes.
The ADP private payrolls report showed a gain of 117,000 jobs in February. This is down from nearly 200,000 in January and below the consensus estimate – a disappointing reading, particularly in light of other data that have signaled the economy is gathering a bit more footing recently.
Positively, services jobs rose at a healthy clip, but the leisure and hospitality industry only added a modest 26,000, suggesting ongoing pain in that sector.
Severe winter weather could have played a role last month, which would be consistent with the 3,000 job decline in the construction industry. This is further evidence that the labor-market healing has stalled recently.
Employment conditions are expected to improve as the market transition into the spring and summer.
The official nonfarm-payroll report for February will be released Friday, providing further detail on labor-market conditions.
The predominant focus for the markets continues to be the vaccine rollout and the implications for the global economic recovery.
President Biden announced that there will be enough vaccines for every U.S. adult by May, raising optimism around the timeline for the economy to fully reopen.
This, in combination with the confirmation from Fed officials that the central bank intends to keep monetary policy loose for an extended period, is providing the tailwind that has equity markets within 2 percent of all-time highs.
Oil was up $1.38 to $61.01 a barrel on Wednesday.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, was 1,197,756,698 with decliners outnumbering advancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.