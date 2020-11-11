Equities were mixed Tuesday as the Dow Jones posted modest gains, while the technology-heavy NASDAQ lagged more than 1 percent.
Equities across the world were broadly higher following Monday’s news that Pfizer’s vaccine trial showed more than 90 percent efficacy.
Oil, gold and international equities continue to get a boost from the vaccine news, as are interest rates, with the 10-year Treasury yield nearing 1 percent.
