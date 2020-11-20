U.S. equities finished up Thursday.
Most sectors were up, and energy and information technology sectors led the broader market, while utilities and healthcare lagged.
While the recent vaccine developments are promising, a resurgence in coronavirus infections and fresh restrictions to households and businesses are shifting attention to the near-term economic implications.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped as prices rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was average, with almost 900 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $6.20 to $1,871.90, silver fell $.02 to $24.11 and crude oil prices fell $.08 to $41.74 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.58 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.86 percent.
