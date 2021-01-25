Equity markets finished modestly lower Friday, as stocks took a breather following three straight days of gains.
Renewed COVID-19 worries weighed on investor sentiment heading into the weekend, driving a more defensive tone in Friday’s trading, with consumer staples, communication services and utilities stocks among the leaders, while the energy and materials sectors lagged.
Bond prices firmed slightly, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield back below 1.10 percent.
Concerns over an emerging new strain of the virus, along with vaccine distribution challenges, weighed on the near-term economic outlook.
Potential new lock downs in Europe and a stalling pace of improvement in the domestic labor market are headwinds to U.S. and global GDP growth – a view that showed up in the stock market’s performance today.
U.S. large-cap and small-cap stocks touched new highs again this past week, so down days should be viewed as an appropriate, if not necessary, breather given the market’s recent sprint higher.
Politics and policy will remain in the headlines, with stocks balancing additional stimulus from Washington against proposals for items such as higher corporate taxes and an increased minimum wage, which could have an impact on corporate profits.
The price of crude oil was down $.29 on Friday to $51.98.
The spot price of gold was down $.70 to $1,855.50.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields were trading flat at 1.09 percent.
