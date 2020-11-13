The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Fierce and Foxxy Clothing to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting ceremony recently.
Owner Lisa Wilborn described Fierce and Foxxy, which is located at 129 W. First St. in downtown Salida, as a women’s clothing boutique that also offers creative events.
The store offers trendy women’s clothing in sizes XS to 3X so anyone can shop at the store.
It also focuses on affordable items and selected some of the brands it carries because they can not only get them affordable, but also because they’re good quality.
In addition to items it acquires through wholesale purchases, hand made items are also available.
Fierce and Foxxy offers free personal styling sessions for women,
Wild Creative Co. shares a space with Fierce and Foxxy, providing the public opportunities to learn how to sew, paint and complete projects in many different art mediums.
The creative events it offers people, include its craft and sips.
The craft and sips feature different crafts in different mediums for people to try while they enjoy snacks and wine.
LaShay Peterson owns Wild Creative Co. with Wilburn and provides instruction to all of the participants. The cost to participate includes all of the materials, instruction and snacks and drinks.
The space also offers clothing alterations, whether one purchased the clothes there or not. Fixing hems, altering wedding dresses or creating something custom are some of the services offered, Peterson said.
Fierce and Foxxy is open from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon - 5 p.m. on Sundays.
To find out more information about the store and its events log on to https://www.fierceandfoxxyclothing.com/, https://www.facebook.com/fierceandfoxxyclothing or https://www.facebook.com/Wild-Creative-Company-104842641322324.
