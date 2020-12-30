Equities reversed course Tuesday after opening higher.
News that the Senate blocked a bill aimed at increasing stimulus payments raised uncertainty on the passage of the bill and further fiscal stimulus.
European and Asian stocks were mixed as the vaccine continues to be distributed and investors gauge the economic impact from the soon to be signed Brexit deal.
Health care and consumer discretionary were the only sectors in the green, with the real estate sector having the biggest fall.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was low, with just less than 725 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by double.
Gold rose $5.50 to $1,878.40, while silver fell $.02 to $26.18
Crude oil prices fell $.10 to $48.10 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was unchanged at 1.67 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished unchanged at 0.94 percent.
