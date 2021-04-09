Chamber corner – Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association

Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association was welcomed into Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony March 26.
The association promotes adult and youth hockey.
The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building and maintaining an ice rink in Salida, not just for hockey, but for other ice sports as well.
The ice rink project was delayed in 2020 by COVID-19, a press release stated, but is slowly progressing at Alpine Park.
Visit www.chaffecountyice.org to learn more about the ice rink or to donate toward its construction.
