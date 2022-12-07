Markets finished the day sharply lower, continuing Monday’s sell-off, as the “good news is bad news” dynamic plays out with the ISM services index strength.
Tech stocks are still under pressure, as they have been for most of the year, as higher interest rates bite and borrowing costs rise.
Oil closed more than 3 percent lower today, trading around $74, on global demand concerns and a strong dollar.
A price cap on Russian oil by most developed nations is set to be imposed, but the outcome is still uncertain, with policymakers saying it will lower the cost of energy and many economists saying it could backfire.
On the international front, European and Asian shares were mixed.
Treasury yields were flat on the short end of the curve and slightly firmer on the long end, putting more pressure on the inversion as fixed-income investors continue to signal economic headwinds ahead.
A strong dollar is putting pressure on demand globally for oil.
When the dollar is strong, the cost of oil is higher for non-USD-denominated economies, as they must convert local currency.
Geopolitical developments and global growth concerns are still weighing on the price of oil, as investors expect economic growth to deteriorate, with China sticking to a zero-COVID-19 policy and inflation dampening consumer demand.
A price-cap on Russian oil exports is the big overhang for the energy markets.
The outcome of the price cap could determine the price of oil in 2023.
Policymakers are hoping that a strong coalition of countries enforcing the cap will push the price of oil down as Russia is forced to keep selling, as oil revenues make up a large part of the country’s revenuees.
However, Russia has already stated its intention not to sell oil to any country enforcing the cap.
A sizable reduction in Russian energy exports could push up the price of oil as countries compete for oil from other suppliers.
It’s still too early to determine if the price-cap will work as expected, according to Edward Jones analysts.
A better-than-expected ISM services report on Monday on the back of a strong labor report Friday sent markets lower.
Investors are concerned that a strong labor market and consumer demand will keep inflation elevated and lead to higher rates from the Federal Reserve.
The Fed is looking for significant progress lower in inflation before pausing or pivoting rate hikes and quantitative tightening.
Investors are hoping that inflation can ease before the economy is tipped into a recession by high interest rates, or a so-called “soft landing.”
According to analysts the probability of a soft landing is quickly shrinking as inflation remains at elevated levels.
Analysts are keeping an eye on supply-chain pressures, consumer demand, wage growth, and jobless claims for an indication that economic growth might be softening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.