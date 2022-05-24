Kate Woolman State Farm earns Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Kate Woolman State Farm as its Business of the Month for May.
The business was selected because of its outstanding participation in the community by sponsoring, donating to and supporting many organizations in the area, a press release stated.
Recently the agency sponsored the Girl Scouts booth at the 2022 Home and Garden Show.
In 2021 and 2022 it sponsored the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
In 2021 and 2022 the State Farm crew participated in an Adopt-a-Trail trail cleanup behind Safeway.
They also assisted with the 2021 Holiday Park by donating time and funds, purchasing additional trees, lights and decorations and providing breakfast and hot chocolate for the volunteers who helped set it up.
Last year the business donated to Salida Sunrise Rotary’s annual mini duck race and gave several items for kids’ activities.
Craft and handmade resin bookmarks for the Imagination Library given out during the duck race event were also supplied by the business.
Staff members also volunteered for Salida Rotary Club at its Bluegrass on the Arkansas festival.
Woolman said she gives her team floating holiday hours to volunteer at all events and she volunteers on her own time.
Among the organizations sponsored by the business are high school sports of Salida and Cotopaxi, The Alliance, the 2021 Salida Car Show, the 2022 Pickleball Tournament and the kids’ school lunch program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.