Kate Woolman State Farm earns Business of the Month

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain by the afternoon hours. High 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.