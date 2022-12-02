Amicas’ future is smoky

Amicas Pizza plans to open a barbecue restaurant in late April or early May at 720 E. U.S. 50, the former location of Wallbangers Sports Bar & Grill.
The business will be managed by Whitney McGovern, Amicas general manager and sister-in-law of owner Michael McGovern. Originally of Evergreen, Whitney McGovern has lived in Salida for the last 11 years. The aim is for the new barbecue location to be a casual sports bar that is family friendly, she said.
The idea for the barbecue extension emerged from the realization of a niche to fill. The in-law siblings saw that a barbecue place was not something Salida had, and they wanted to offer something new, Whitney McGovern said.
Their aim is for a delicious but simple menu, which is still being determined, she said, but should include house-smoked meats, salad options, mac ’n’ cheese and veggie sides.
The space will also have a private dining room where people can have more private gatherings and parties. It is being bought by an investment group, including Amicas, and is still under contract, which is due to close in December.
A lot of cleaning, a good facelift, and some remodeling will be necessary before opening, McGovern said. Currently the building is empty.
“It will be a lot of work to get it all ready to go the way we want it,” she said, including learning to make new foods and possibly staffing. “But I think more people will want to be a part of that.”
She said she is excited to offer Amicas’ current staff more opportunities and grow the Amicas brand with more delicious food, giving more to the community. “Personally, I’m excited to get to do some creative work outside of what I’ve been doing here for a long time,” she said.
Later down the road, the hope is to have a nice outdoor space for the new barbecue location, McGovern added.
“We’ll see how it all unfolds. Our vision is to create barbecue on the level that we make pizza now.” For now, however, she said it is all still a vision.
