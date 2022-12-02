Amicas’ future is smoky

Whitney McGovern of Amicas Pizza clears out the dining room space of the former Wallbangers to remodel for the new barbecue restaurant Amicas plans to open there. “Our vision is to create barbecue on the level that we make pizza now,” she said.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Amicas Pizza plans to open a barbecue restaurant in late April or early May at 720 E. U.S. 50, the former location of Wallbangers Sports Bar & Grill.

The business will be managed by Whitney McGovern, Amicas general manager and sister-in-law of owner Michael McGovern. Originally of Evergreen, Whitney McGovern has lived in Salida for the last 11 years. The aim is for the new barbecue location to be a casual sports bar that is family friendly, she said.

