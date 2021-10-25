Markets closed mixed Friday, as the Dow Jones was up slightly, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down.
Growth sectors generally lagged, as communication services, consumer discretionary and technology names underperformed.
Value sectors like energy, financials, and industrials did well, despite crude oil being down and yields on the 10-year Treasury coming down to 1.65 percent.
Equities are up this quarter already, with the S&P returning 5.5 percent.
In commodity markets, the price of crude oil rose $1.48 to $83.98 per barrel.
The spot price of gold rose $12.80 to $1,794.70.
Overall, investors seem to be focusing on a more positive outlook around COVID-19 trends and vaccines, as well as on robust earnings and resilient consumer demand, despite lingering concerns around supply chains and inflationary pressures.
U.S. Manufacturing and Services PMI figures came out Friday morning, in line with expectations at 59.2 and 58.2, respectively.
Typically, a reading over 50 indicates that manufacturing and service sectors are expanding.
The third-quarter earnings season in the U.S. is well underway, with about 23 percent of Standard & Poors 500 companies having reported earnings.
Thus far, 84 percent of companies have reported a positive earnings per share, and earnings growth is on track for an impressive 33 percent gain year-over-year.
This is above last month’s expectation for a 27.5 percent growth rate for the third quarter.
Investors are listening carefully for signals around supply-chain and cost pressures, which many companies are indicating could last through mid-2022.
Consumer demand and corporate balance sheets both remain robust, driving the stronger earnings growth seen thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.