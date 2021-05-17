Equities finished higher Friday, adding to a strong finish for the week that recouped some of Wednesday’s decline, which was spurred by rising inflation fears.
Small-caps and international equities showed strength, signaling broad-based relief that the Federal Reserve will not spoil the economic expansion this year.
All sectors were higher, with energy and technology sectors leading. Treasury yields pulled back slightly after their mid-week jump.
Overall, stocks were lower for the week, as the Consumer Price Index report injected some risk into an otherwise positive fundamental backdrop that has pushed markets to all-time highs.
The retail sales report released Friday showed April sales were flat versus the prior month, coming in shy of expectations. March’s strong gain was revised even higher, signaling that stimulus checks were spent early.
Spending on automobiles and restaurants was up notably, while consumer goods like clothing and furniture were down in the month, an indication of the trend to come, where household spending shifts from goods toward services as the economy reopens.
Similar to the April jobs report and the week’s inflation reading, some lumpy data readings are expected in the coming months as consumer habits and activity shift. Broadly, investment experts say the economy is poised to grow at a healthy clip, powered by consumer spending, but the data should be evaluated as a trend over the next several months instead of singular data points. The Fed is expected to take that approach in evaluating how to position monetary policy as the economy roars back.
Policymakers met in Washington Thursday to negotiate details of an infrastructure bill. The size of the package and the projects that are defined as infrastructure look to be ongoing sticking points between the Biden administration and Senate Republicans, though proposed tax hikes are likely to be the most contentious partisan element. Investment advisers believe there are credible signs that both sides are open to compromise, which likely will lead to a bill with a smaller price tag and possibly smaller tax changes than the president’s original proposal.
