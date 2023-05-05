To Kevin Armstrong, a rolfing structural integration practitioner, a body is a puzzle.
For the last four months Armstrong has been practicing structural integration in Salida, now at 445 U.S. 50, Suite 6, having obtained the space in March.
Originally of Austin, Texas, Armstrong’s background includes studying English and policy studies at Rice University in Houston, Texas, before he moved back to his hometown to become a professional dancer.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and venues shut down, he realized he needed something else to do with his life. Additionally, his body was being worn down from dancing, and he was looking for ways to heal himself, he said.
After embarking on a spiritual road trip to visit national parks and find his purpose, Armstrong landed in Colorado, where he stuck.
Armstrong stayed in Crestone three months and was recommended to rolfing practitioner Buddy Frank, who used to practice in Salida.
Treatment inspired Armstrong to pursue the practice, and he spent a year in Salt Lake City, Utah, studying at the Guild for Structural Integration, to become licensed as a massage therapist and SI practitioner.
Armstrong’s practice is all about human bodies and aligning them, he said, teaching them to move in ways optimal to their health. “I haven’t found anything else that’s so suited to my personality,” he said. “I just love examining bodies and movement mechanics.”
Armstrong spent some time back in Austin practicing with his friends and family before coming back to Colorado to set up his business. “This area just kept calling me,” he said.
Frank had told Armstrong that during the pandemic four to five SI practitioners left the Salida area and suggested Armstrong fill the space.
Armstrong started off working out of the Mandala Collective, but now that he has his own space, he said business has been picking up. Additionally the new space is accessible and has long halls, which he said are good for determining clients’ natural gait and posture.
SI involves 10 sessions, and unlike massage therapy, which has a symptom-based approach, is process based and holistic with a series of scripted sessions. “The symptoms naturally resolve themselves in the process, but they aren’t our main focus,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong works with the tissue of the body, often with more pressure and longer strokes, depending on what his customer wants.
“We look at the body as a series of relationships,” he said of SI. “We don’t finish with creating release in the area you have tension because typically it moves somewhere else or comes back a few weeks later.”
Currently Armstrong operates the space with Kalou Eichholz, who works at the space Mondays and Tuesdays. They trade off because some clients prefer a different style of work or a different gender practitioner, he said.
Later down the line, Armstrong said, the next iteration for his practice is to do personal training as additional support for his clients.
“No body is the same,” he said. “I learn from every single person that walks in here.”
