Stocks rose for the second day in a row, boosted by news that China would take measures to support its economy and financial markets, and hopes for a diplomatic solution in Ukraine.
Major indexes dipped briefly after the Fed announced a 0.25 percent hike and projected six more rate hikes this year to tame inflation but finished near their highs.
International markets led the gains, with Hong Kong’s index surging 9 percent, its best day since 2008.
Chinese authorities promised relief on several regulatory fonts including easing a regulatory crackdown, supporting property and technology companies, and stimulating the economy.
Also helping sentiment, hope that Russia and Ukraine can make progress toward a ceasefire agreement drove European equity indexes sharply higher.
This optimism around a possible de-escalation continued to weigh on oil prices, which at around $95 per barrel are down 22 percent from their March 8 highs.
The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.16 percent, its highest level since May 2019.
As was widely anticipated, the Fed announced a 0.25 percent interest rate hike, its first since 2018 and the first liftoff from zero since 2015.
Policymakers lowered their projection for economic growth this year to 2.8 percent from 4 percent and now expect inflation to come in significantly higher than previously forecast at 4.3 percent.
Despite the downside risks to economic growth from the geopolitical uncertainties, the Fed is clearly prioritizing price stability.
Fed Chair Powell struck a positive note about the strength of the economy and its ability to absorb the rate hikes.
The “dot plot” showed seven rate hikes this year and three net year which would bring the policy rate to 2.75-3.00 percent. This path would be mostly in line with the historical median of nine hikes that have been observed over the past 11 tightening cycles going back to 1970.
However, monetary tightening is not in a pre-set course and we suspect that rate hike expectations will fluctuate along with the trajectory of economic growth.
The Fed lifting the policy rate from zero is unlikely to choke off the economy. However, a flat yield curve (difference between the 10-year and 2-year bond yields) suggests that there might not be as much scope to normalize monetary policy as there has been in the past.
On the economic front U.S. retail sales rose 0.3 percent in February, missing expectations and suggesting that consumers pulled back on spending as inflation limited purchasing power.
However, much of the shortfall last month was offset but the sizable upward reivision to January’s gain.
Spending for gasoline jumped, while spending on furniture, health and personal care, general merchandise and at online retailers fell.
The strong rebound in food and drink services sales (restaurants) likely reflects the improving COVID-19 trends and further easing of restrictions.
While consumer spending is likely to slow further, solid consumer finances provide some cushion.
Unemployment is near record lows and job openings at record highs, pointing to strength in the labor market that is unlikely to fizzle soon.
At the same time, household debt relative to income is low and savings are high, suggesting that consumers are in a better financial position to weather high prices.
