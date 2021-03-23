Barbarbara Vandeberg begins tutoring in Salida

Barbara Vandeberg has been teaching for more than 40 years, beginning with Sunday school classes when she was 17.
After receiving master’s degrees in both education and divinity, she taught in the Englewood School District, directed music at the Mackintosh Academy and taught at the American School in Japan.
Vandeberg is now offering tutoring sessions in Salida, aiming to help children lagging behind and others that need to be challenged.
She’s licensed and insured.
“I love kids and adults and I feel it’s my civic duty to teach our most valuable assets because they’re not getting it in our school system,” she said.
Vandeberg teaches K-12 academics, STEM activities, writing skills, piano, body and brain balancing activities, Japanese and yoga.
“I teach just about everything,” she said, adding that she teaches adults as well.
She also has additional specialized training in dealing with ADHD, autism, dyslexia and sensory processing disorder.
“Every child is smart, but the way they are smart might be different from other kids,” she said. “I don’t label children. When you label, you limit their potential and I don’t want to limit, I want to empower children.”
She calls her tutoring space the “ocean room.” Its walls are covered with paper so kids can color them. She called it a nondenominational and nonpartisan space.
She has a space in Crestone as well and said she is willing to commute.
Vandeberg is offering free open house orientations from 1-3 p.m. March 28 and April 11, so people can meet her and hear more about what she offers before committing. Refreshments will be served. The open houses will be in the Salida Regional Library’s Tolkien Room and nearby Alpine Park. Space is limited. RSVP at 720-363-1921.
Visit www.soulspacecolorado.com/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.