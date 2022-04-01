Collegiate Peaks Bank, a division of Glacier Bancorp, announced Mark Moore has been named senior vice president of its Buena Vista branch.
Moore had been working at the bank’s Salida office and will continue to serve those customers during his transition to the Buena Vista office.
Moore has more than 35 years of banking experience and focuses primarily on commercial loans.
He is a chamber of commerce ambassador and volunteers with the food pantry at his local community center.
In recent months, Collegiate Peaks Bank’s parent company, Glacier Bank, was ranked third on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Banks for 2021.
Collegiate Peaks Bank has branch locations in Denver, RiNo (River North), the Denver Tech Center, Salida and Buena Vista.
Collegiate Peaks Bank was founded in the mid 1980s by a group of community members in Buena Vista. It was acquired by Glacier Bancorp Inc. on Feb. 1, 2018.
The bank is now a division of Glacier Bank, a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services in 114 communities through 181 banking offices.
More information about Collegiate Peaks Bank is available at www.collegiatepeaksbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.