U.S. equities ended Wednesday broadly lower, except for the Dow Jones, which posted a slight gain, with global stocks mixed.
Better-than-expected corporate earnings, improving COVID-19 trends, and prospects of another sizable fiscal stimulus are all supportive of positive market sentiment.
Energy stocks led as oil prices remain near the highest levels in more than a year. Oil was up to $58.51 a barrel.
The 10-year benchmark Treasury yield moved slightly to the downside after January consumer prices showed continued tame inflation, easing some fears of over heating.
Ten-year Treasury yields were at 1.13 percent, lower by .02 percent.
On the economic front, the January inflation reading was the market’s main focus Wednesday, with the data showing that U.S. price pressures remained fairly muted to start the new year.
Prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, were unchanged from December, signaling that the significant slack in the economy and labor market are weighing on inflation.
The broader consumer prices index got a small boost from higher gasoline prices, but it is only 1.4 percent higher from last year, well below the 2.2 percent pre-pandemic 2019 average.
Yet prices are expected to firm, and inflation is likely to jump above 2 percent in the coming months as the economy enters the months that a year ago endured low prices at the height of the pandemic.
Today’s subdued inflation reading eases some of the concerns that higher inflation will result in a sharp rise in Treasury yields and a less accommodative Fed.
Mortgage applications, also released Wednesday, declined 4.1 percent last week, as the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased slightly to 2.96 percent from 2.92 percent.
Demand for refinancing, which is the most sensitive to rate fluctuations, fell 4 percent for the week, but was 46 percent higher than a year ago.
Expectations for faster economic growth ahead have pushed the 10-year government bond yields to the highest level since March.
However, rates remain at historically low levels and will likely continue to be a tailwind for the housing market and the economy.
The outlook for strong growth in 2021 remains intact as the vaccine rollout continues, additional fiscal stimulus boosts the economy, and central banks stay accommodative.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,030,524,447 Wednesday.
