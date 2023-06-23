Chamber corner – Aristata Communications

Aristata Communications was recently welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new Poncha Springs facility.
Formerly Colorado Central Telecom, the communications company provides internet and phone services to nearly 5,000 business and residential customers throughout Chaffee, Lake Custer, Huerfano and Fremont counties.
