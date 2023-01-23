Equities closed notably higher Friday, a positive finish to an otherwise challenging week, as markets digested a mixed bag of economic data and corporate earnings announcements.
Growth-style investments led thw way, with technology sector gains driving the Nasdaq up by 2.7 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.9 percent and the Dow added 330 points.
Interest rates moved up moderately as Fed officials continued to reiterate their commitment to fighting inflation, but 10-year Treasury yields finished lower for the week, thanks to a sharp midweek drop.
Gold and oil prices were higher, as was the U.S. dollar, bouncing off its lowest level in seven months.
It was a light day on the economic release calendar, but markets had plenty of data to process this week.
The latest reads on the Producer Price Index and initial jobless claims supported a case for optimism, confirming two important conditions: 1) inflation has peaked and is poised to move lower, and 2) the labor market remains quite healthy.
However, Edward Jones analysts said, we are entering a phase where incoming information will be increasingly uneven.
Housing data is indicating a slowdown in activity, industrial-production and retail sales reports last week each pointed to softening consumption, and a string of recent corporate layoff announcements signal that some dents in the tight labor market are emerging.
The underlying narrative for the markets appeared to shift this week, seemingly reflecting a growing recognition that inflation will continue to trend lower, shifting the spotlight toward the economic outlook, with the recent retail sales, housing and industrial production data signaling some emerging weakness in economic activity.
Our base case remains that the economy will endure some form of mild recession, analysts wrote, but we don’t think investors should lose heart.
Despite last week’s dip, equities are still up on the year, with the S&P 500 more than 13 percent above its October laws.
Bonds have mounted a solid rally as well, with 10-year interest rates more than three quarters of a percent below their late-2022 peak.
Analysts maintain their view that the equity market declines experienced last year already priced in an expectation for an economic slowdown.
While this won’t prevent ongoing volatility as that plays out, pullbacks should be viewed as a buying opportunity as we believe a sustainable market recovery will begin to take shape later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.