Equities closed notably higher Friday, a positive finish to an otherwise challenging week, as markets digested a mixed bag of economic data and corporate earnings announcements. 

Growth-style investments led thw way, with technology sector gains driving the Nasdaq up by 2.7 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.9 percent and the Dow added 330 points. 

