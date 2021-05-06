Equity markets were higher ahead of tomorrow’s employment report. The tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed earlier losses and rose for the first time after four sessions.
The relative weakness in growth stocks this week has been triggered by investors shifting allocations away from the pandemic leaders towards cyclical stocks that can benefit from the reopening of the economy and by higher inflation trends.
Economic and earnings data continue to come in strong, but the rally is slowing as stocks digest the sizable year-to-date gains.
Government bond yields were lower, while copper traded at an all-time high, and a basket of key commodities reached the highest level since 2015.
Trends in the labor market remain in focus this week with the highly anticipated April jobs report, scheduled for tomorrow, expected to show more than 1 million payroll gains.
Applications for state unemployment benefits released this morning fell below 500,000 for the first time since the pandemic started.
While this data is volatile on a weekly basis, the rolling four-week average has declined steadily since the beginning of April, showing a clear trend of improvement as the economy gradually reopens and restrictions are lifted. Separately, productivity for the first quarter, also reported today, increased at a 5.4 percent annualized rate, the second-fastest since 2009.
Increased productivity, if it persists, can help keep unit labor costs in check, alleviating some concerns about high inflation.
On the corporate front, earnings results continue to roll in and provide a fundamental pillar fo support for equities.
Based on 77 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, 86 percent are beating first-quarter earnings estimates, S&P 500 earnings have surprised to the upside by a historically elevated pace, led by cyclical sectors and, more specifically, financials.
Despite the broadly positive results, companies that are beating estimates have not necessarily been rewarded, as the average share-price reaction has been muted, indicating potential concerns about the sustainability of these results.
Investors can gain some confidence in that any potential downshift in economic and earnings growth rates will not mark the end of the cycle, but rather the transition to a more normal economy and a steady state.
The reopening is still ahead (especially outside the U.S.), further employment gains are expected as the labor-market slack is gradually eliminated, and the outlook for personal consumption is strong, all of which suggest that the economic expansion is far from over.
