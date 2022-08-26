Stocks moved higher Thursday as investors interpreted a series of economic data and prepared for today’s Federal Reserve Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
Growth-style stocks were largely in line with value style, as the seesaw in interest-rate expectations plays out.
A few big individual names moved as corporate earnings were released.
Gross domestic product revisions showed a smaller-than-expected downturn in the second quarter, while jobless-claim filings came in lower than expected.
Both data points highlight a resilient economy in the face of inflation and Federal Reserve rate hikes.
European and Asian markets have also been choppy this week but were broadly moving higher Thursday, in line with U.S. markets.
Investors are skeptical that China easing policy can overcome draconian-style lockdowns aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
U.S. 10-year bond yields are little changed, hovering around 3.1 percent after moving higher earlier in the week on anticipation of higher rates.
On the supply-chain front, slowdowns, bottlenecks and truck-driver shortages are still contributing to long container wait times, even as shipping and logistics companies dial back deliveries and shipping routes.
The threat of worker strikes in Europe are adding to anxiety around the global supply-chain recovery and may exacerbate an already strained system.
Markets have been volatile due to a quickly changing economic outlook.
On the one hand, inflation has been higher than expected, and the Federal Reserve has responded by quickly raising rates, which it hopes will reset the demand-and-supply dynamic by reducing demand and giving the supply chain time to recover from the pandemic shutdown.
Higher rates, in turn, drag on valuations as the discount rate rises, but could also tip the economy into a recession if they lead to a softening labor market and lower consumer demand.
On the other hand, markets remain hopeful that the Fed rate hikes will be somewhat temporary, as inflation moderates and the Fed can take its foot off the pedal, perhaps by mid- or late 2023.
Recent data points show the economy is remaining resilient, even as pockets of weakness have appeared (like the housing-market slowdown.) For a market rally to be sustainable, in analysts’ view, economic activity will have to remain intact, while inflation needs to continue to moderate closer to the Fed’s long-term average target.
This earnings season has seen individual names experience high levels of volatility.
For example, Peloton was grinding lower Thursday on wider-than-expected losses, while Snowflake was sharply higher after beating estimates.
Previous earnings seasons saw stocks broadly move higher, as fiscal and monetary stimulus supported almost all sectors of the economy.
In general, the tech sector has become one of the harder hit areas and a source of planned layoffs, as it quickly implements cost controls amid higher interest rates.
However, with that said, this earnings season has still been better than most expected and a source of support for the market, as corporate profit remains resilient.
