Equity markets oscillated between gains and losses, and yields were higher after the December jobs report.
While the headline number disappointed, there were signs pointing to a tightening labor market and higher inflation. The cyclical sectors outperformed, with financials and energy leading, while tech and growth stocks added to their weekly losses.
Oil was slightly lower but had its best week in a month amid unrest in Kazakhstan.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.77%, surpassing the late-March high.
All eyes were on the December employment report, which together with next week’s inflation reading will likely guide views as to when the first rate hike occurs.
The U.S. economy added a muted 199,000 jobs, below the 400,000 expected. However, looking past the headline miss, the combination of upward payroll revisions to the prior two months, a falling unemployment rate, and strong wage growth all point to a tightening labor market.
The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, a new pandemic low and just above the 3.5% rate prior to the pandemic.
