Community Arts

Tara Flanagan cuts the red ribbon in a recent ceremony welcoming Community Arts to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Licia Iverson, Flanagan, Greg Wright and Dave Chelf. Middle: Donna Miller, Mary Wolfe, Christy Shain-Hendricks, Hank Martin holding Meja the puppy and Art Gentile. Back: Ron Hendricks and Kirk Bremer.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Community Arts to its membership with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The nonprofit marked its official start April 1, offering studio space to those wanting to explore their creative journeys.

