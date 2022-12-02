Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Community Arts to its membership with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The nonprofit marked its official start April 1, offering studio space to those wanting to explore their creative journeys.
The organization was recognized as a Colorado 501(c)(3) institution by the IRS in the spring and is becoming a place to create, learn and display.
The building, owned by Episcopal Church of the Ascension, is across from Salida Regional Library on E Street and formerly housed Salida Montessori Charter School.
Director Tara Flanagan said Community Arts very much remains a work in progress with several artists enjoying shared and individual-room studio space.
Classes will begin in January with a Saturday watercolor class led by local artist Mary Hansen Wolfe.
Other learning opportunities, with possible mentorships and events such as writers’ workshops, are in the works.
The public is invited to visit an open house and holiday gift fair and view the new studio space from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 8.
For more information about studio spaces, contact Flanagan at 970-390-2157.
