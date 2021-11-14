U.S. equity markets were higher, supported by strength in technology shares and solid corporate earnings, which are helping temper some of the inflation worries.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose after the company said it will break itself up into two public companies, one focused on drugs and medical devices, and the other on consumer products.
Global stocks were also in positive territory, with record sales from online retailers from China’s Singles Day helping boost sentiment.
Oil prices declined but held above $80 a barrel, and the 10-year rose to 1.58 percent.
U.S. consumer sentiment reported today unexpectedly fell in November as surging prices are impacting buying conditions.
With inflation in the spotlight, investors are closely looking for any signs of easing in supply-chain bottlenecks that will help slow price increases in consumer goods.
On a positive note, Toyota said today it will begin making up for lost production from supply shortages in December with Japanese factories returning to normal for the first time in seven months.
We don’t think the disruptions in supply chains will be resolved quickly, possibly not until the second half of 2022, but we expect some sequential improvement in the coming quarters, as hinted by several companies during the third-quarter earnings season.
U.S. equities logged their first down week after five straight weeks of gains.
Inflation concerns and the backup in rates are weighing on sentiment, but it should not be lost that the S&P 500 has returned 25 percent so far this year including dividends, and is up 8 percent since October.
Considering this strength, a breather in the market’s rapid ascent is not surprising.
On the economic front, we think that growth will reaccelerate, after having gone through a soft patch in the third quarter.
The momentum in the labor market is picking up, leading indicators of economic activity rose nicely last month, new COVID-19 treatments appear promising, and possibly the breakout of small-cap stocks from a 10-month range is a confirming signal that growth in the coming months will remain strong.
