Café Dawn receives recognition

The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee recently recognized Café Dawn for going above and beyond during the pandemic.
Entrepreneur, barista and coffee connoisseur Phillip Benningfield co-owns and operates Café Dawn with his wife, Dawn Heigele.
“As a restaurant, we already take safety and health quite seriously so COVID just caused us to up our ‘serious factor’,” Benningfield said. “Fortunately, we have one of those businesses that stayed open the whole time, but at the beginning, when people were really afraid and staying at home, we only allowed take out and even did some delivery for a couple months. When things started to re-open and we could again allow seating, we continually monitored it to be sure that our seating remained safe; it was a constant fluctuation between allowing it and keeping the level of exposure as low as possible. More recently, we have added heaters so people can stay comfortable outside.”
When asked why they made the extra effort, Benningfield said it was, “because we care about community: We give a d--n about the people that come into our business. Of course, we want to give them great coffee, but more than that, we want to give them a safe environment. And in turn, we expect them to be respectful of our safety measures so we can stay open. We’re also motivated because of our commitment to our employees. My wife, Dawn, loses sleep over this all the time. If we are safer, we are not sick, we are always open and our team stays employed.”
He said their approach, as well as other businesses’ approach, was a good example of the idea that Chaffee’s Got Heart.
“The best example is the way so many of our businesses have approached this,” Benningfield said. “Innovating to provide services and take care of those who are sick or can’t get out. The effort and patience businesses have shown to make changes that protect their customers and employees – that to me shows our county has heart.”
The cafe’s biggest takeways from 2020, meanwhile, were love, family and empathy for others.
“These are the important things and what we need more of,” Benningfield said. “It’s important as a business to put these first, to be willing to make a lot of changes, to stick to your guns and be as safe as possible.”
Café Dawn is located at 122 E. First Street in Salida.
For Cafe Dawn’s latest menu and hours, visit https://www.facebook.com/cafedawn.
For pickup, call 719-539-5105.
