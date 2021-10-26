Equity markets closed higher Monday after three weeks of straight gains.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq and small-cap stocks led the gains, as the 10-year Treasury yield fell slightly to 1.63 percent levels.
The price of crude oil was down 35 cents to $83.41 per barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $11.60 to $1,807.90 per ounce.
The technology, consumer discretionary and energy sectors were outperformers, supported by another rise in West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices, now at $84 levels.
Investors seem encouraged by robust earnings, improving COVID-19 trends (including a vaccine for kids likely available in the U.S. by early November), as well as a potential deal in Washington around social spending.
This week earnings results will be reported from tech giants including Microsoft, Google, Apple and Amazon.
If earnings results thus far are any indicator, analysts expect strong numbers across the board, with the focus being on fourth-quarter guidance and issues around supply-chain and cost pressures in particular.
Investors are keeping an eye on Washington as Democrats continue to negotiate a social spending package.
The outlook seems to have improved in the last few days, as the latest headlines indicate the total size of the bill will likely be in the $1.75 trillion range, with a deal potentially done by the end of the week.
President Joe Biden has indicated he would like a package in hand before he travels to Europe Thursday. Notably, the debate now also seems centered around removing corporate and personal tax increases from the deal and putting forth alternative methods to increase tax revenues. On the margin, analysts believe that if Democrats can pass a spending bill without pursuing higher corporate or personal taxes, it will be well received by risk markets.
As noted, third-quarter earnings season in the U.S. is well underway with about 23 percent of Standard & and Poor’s 500 companies having reported earnings.
Thus far, 84 percent of companies have reported a positive earnings-per-share surprise, and earnings growth is on track for a 33 percent gain year-over-year.
This is above last month’s expectation for a 27.5 percent growth rate for the third quarter.
Investors are listening carefully for signals around supply-chain and cost pressures, which many companies are indicating could last through mid-2022.
On the other hand, consumer demand and corporate balance sheets both remain robust, driving the stronger earnings growth seen thus far.
Large technology company earnings this week could confirm these trends further.
Edward Jones analysts believe markets in the next 12 months will be driven more by earnings growth than multiple expansion, and expectations are for about 9 percent S&P earnings growth in 2022s.
