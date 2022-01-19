U.S. markets fell sharply Tuesday, adding to losses for 2022 already.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq remained the underperformer, down 2.6 percent, bringing total declines for the year to more than -7.3 percent.
This comes as the 10-year Treasury yield continues its climb, up to 1.87 levels, the highest since the start of the pandemic, adding further pressure to longer-duration growth sectors and bond-like areas including real estate.
Meanwhile, energy continues to climb, with WTI crude oil up over 2.0 percent, to $85 levels. The energy sector remains a standout for the year, now up nearly 17 percent year-to-date.
Fourth-quarter earnings reports continue to roll in.
Goldman Sachs beat estimates on revenues but missed on earnings expectations.
This follows a similar theme from big banks that reported last week, including J.P. Morgan and Citibank, which noted rising expenses weighing on earnings.
While fourth-quarter 2021 earnings are still expected to remain robust, up nearly 20 percent year-over-year, earnings for 2022 are expected to moderate to about 9.0 percent.
Meanwhile, this morning saw big “merger Tuesday” news, as Microsoft announced the acquisition of video-game maker Activision for $95 per share, or about $68.7 billion, in an all-cash transaction. This acquisition price marks a 46 percent premium to Activision’s last closing price of $65.
Notably, as the rate environment continues to rise, and as inflation diminishes the purchasing power of cash, you may continue to see cash-rich companies deploy cash, for both mergers and acquisitions, as well as for capital-expenditure spending to support growth.
This productive use of cash may help offset the inflationary impact companies are facing broadly.
This deal comes despite the regulatory scrutiny around large-cap technology acquisitions, which may also set a precedent for future technology merger-and-acquisition deals.
