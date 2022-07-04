Equities headed into the long holiday weekend on an up note, logging a gain on Friday after closing out the weakest first half to a year in more than half a century.
It was a fairly quiet day on the data calendar and in the headlines, with the broader focus remaining on inflation and its impact on economic activity.
Both will be on display over the holiday weekend with travel expected to be strong, pitting still-healthy consumer demand against rising prices for services.
Stocks received some help from the release of the June ISM Manufacturing report, which, despite indicating a moderation in factory activity, revealed some encouraging improvement in supply-chain bottlenecks as well as prices paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.