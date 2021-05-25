Equity markets traded higher Monday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 gaining 1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 186 points.
There were no major headline drivers, keeping the market’s focus on the rising inflation story and the implications for monetary-policy stimulus as the economy rebounds.
Growth investments outperformed value, with the technology and communications sectors leading, while defensives like utilities and health care trailed.
The bond market was quiet, with 10-year rates holding near the 1.6 percent mark.
While inflation concerns have pushed the spotlight toward the monetary-policy path, the outlook for fiscal stimulus is still playing out in the background.
Washington negotiations hit a snag over the weekend, as the latest infrastructure bill counteroffer from the Biden administration failed to garner Republican support.
The size of the spending bill remains a sticking point, and any bipartisan legislation would likely be significantly smaller than the president’s original proposal .
On the tax front, reports are suggesting that the original tax-hike proposals may not receive full support from Democrats, which is consistent with analysts’ expectation that tax hikes, notably the corporate tax rate, are likely to be more moderate than the increases contained in the White House’s initial proposals.
Bitcoin and other crypto-assets saw a bounce Monday following recent declines and significant volatility over the weekend.
Potential increases in regulations have played a role in recent weakness.
This highlights the role sentiment and momentum play in crypto-investments, with sizable gains earlier this year attracting considerable attention and demand, while the flipside has played out more recently, as declines have soured sentiment and exacerbated the pullback.
Over the weekend, Bitcoin traded near $32,000, representing a roughly 50 percent decline from its high in April. Broadly, analysts think crypto-assets remain highly speculative and could continue to experience significant volatility.
The stockmarket report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
