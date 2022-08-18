Stocks finished lower on Wednesday after Tuesday’s close left the S&P 500 at its highest level since early May.
A disappointing earnings announcement from Target played a role, but Edward Jones analysts characterized Wednesday’s weakness as the market catching its breath after sprinting 11 percent higher over the last month.
Interest rates were higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield near 2.9 percent, suggesting that an expectation for a more hawkish approach from the Fed also weighed on sentiment.
Energy stocks got a boost from higher oil prices, but broadly, the utility, consumer staples and health care sectors lead the way, while small-caps and cyclical investments lagged, signaling a more cautious economic tone within today’s move.
The release of the July retail sales report showed sales were unchanged last month, though the underlying details offered a slightly more positive take on the state of the consumer.
The flat overall retail sales figure was suppressed by a 2 percent decline in gas station sales, reflecting some welcome relief at the pump from lower oil prices.
Encouragingly, stripping out gas and autos, retail sales rose by a healthy 0.7 percent, driven by a strong increase in online shopping.
Price increases slowed in July versus June, which means this 0.7 percent increase reflects a rise in nominal sales activity, suggesting consumer spending is holding up well despite recession fears.
Moderating food and energy prices, along with healthy labor-market conditions, should offer further support to household consumption, raising the prospects for a rebound in gross domestic product growth in the third quarter.
Expectations around upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes remain the primary driver for both stocks and bonds.
While we believe another rate hike at the upcoming September meeting is assured, the size of that hike has come under some debate within the markets after the recent July consumer price index report showed a decline in inflation pressures.
Currently, markets are pricing in roughly an equal probability between a 0.50 percent and a 0.75 percent hike.
A portion of the recent stock-market rally has been fueled by a shift in investor expectations around the policy-tightening approach ahead.
Analysts think markets have grown a bit too optimistic about an upcoming dovish Fed pivot, as the Fed will remain committed to reigning in inflation.
A recalibration in market expectations for upcoming Fed moves could be a source of volatility that could temporarily interrupt the rally.
That said, analysts think the Fed is closer to the end of its rate-hike campaign that in the beginning, and the economy has shown some signs of resiliency despite the monetary-policy headwinds.
While we don’t think we’ve seen the last of market fluctuations, we do think the 20 percent stock-market decline through mid-June largely priced in a Fed induced mild recession already.
