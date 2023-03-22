Markets were sharply higher on Tuesday ahead of the March Federal Reserve meeting.
Despite the ongoing uncertainty around the regional and global banking sector, there has been additional confidence instilled into the system in recent days.
The government-led acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS has provided some stability in the Swiss banking market.
And on Tuesday morning, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in prepared remarks that the government is ready to provide further guarantees if the banking crisis worsens.
As a result, equity markets were higher, led in part by the financials sector, which was up more than 2.5 percent.
Bond yields also rebounded, with the 2-year yield up around 0.25 percent to 4.15 percent.
This remains below the recent highs of about 5.0 percent but shows growing confidence in the banking system and economic stability.
Notably, the VIX volatility index, also known as the Wall Street fear gauge, was down more than 10 percent Tuesday.
In recent days, the banking turmoil has seen a bit more stability.
The UBS acquisition of Credit Suisse, as well as recent comments from Yellen that the U.S. government is prepared to provide further support to the banking sector, has increased confidence that contagion may be limited.
Nonetheless, uncertainty remains, including the outcome of regional bank First Republic, whose stock remains down more than 80 percent year-to-date, despite rebounding on Tuesday.
The bank has recently partnered with J.P. Morgan to seek strategic alternatives, including a capital raise or sale of the bank.
Overall, the recent turmoil in U.S. regional banks, combined with the acquisition of Credit Suisse, may evoke memories of the Financial Crisis of 2008; however, analysts continue to see two very different environments.
Large banks in the U.S. are much better capitalized today, have more diversified sources of revenues (including capital markets, investment banking and wealth management), and are regularly monitored by Dodd-Frank regulations, including periodic stress testing.
While volatility may persist near-term and the crisis of confidence may take some time to ease, analysts do not yet see the scope for systemic disruption to the global banking system.
All eyes will turn to this Wednesday’s Federal Reserve Meeting.
According to Edward Jones, Jerome Powell will have a dual message to deliver: one around the Fed’s approach to the banking crisis and one around the inflation battle.
On the banking crisis, we expect the Fed to deliver a strong message that it has acted quickly and forcefully to provide a backstop to regional lenders, as well as coordinate with other global central banks to offer additional liquidity.
It will likely continue to use its liquidity tools to continue to be the lender of last resort for the banking system.
On the inflation side, we would expect the Fed to raise rates by 0.25 percent, bringing the fed funds rate to about 5.0 percent.
Inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2.0 percent target, and, according to analysts, if the Fed does not raise rates at this week’s meeting, this may raise questions around credibility.
Overall, analysts said they believe the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hiking campaign, particularly given some of the long and variable lags from its rate hikes may be now showing up in the form of recent banking turmoil.
Analysts said while they would not expect the Fed to pivot rapidly to rate cuts, especially as inflation remains elevated, a pause in rate hiking has historically supported both equity and bond markets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.