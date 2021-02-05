Equities climbed Thursday, adding to the gains this week as markets stabilize from last week’s speculative trading frenzy.
Cyclical optimism remained an undertone with developed-market equities, oil and Treasury yields all finishing higher, while financials, technology and industrials led the way among sectors.
Signs that the labor market might be gradually improving and expectations for faster domestic growth this year helped push the U.S. dollar higher.
On the economic front, European retail sales for December came in ahead of expectations, an encouraging sign given the increasingly restrictive measures that have been taken in the region to slow the COVID-19 spread.
Better-than-expected advanced economy output and spending are encouraging signals for global growth and likely contributed to today’s lift in European stocks.
Here at home, weekly initial jobless claims fell to 779,000, notably better than the consensus expectation and a welcome decline from the recent spike driven by renewed lock downs.
The labor market still has a long road of improvement ahead, but the decline in jobless claims is a good sign that economic headwinds from renewed restrictions may be starting to lighten up a bit.
Also on Thursday, 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.15 percent, a level last seen ten months ago. Expectations for more fiscal stimulus and the accompanying expanded budget deficit, along with the outlook for an economic recovery later this year is providing support to longer-term rates.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,046,632,996 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
The price of crude oil was up $.61 to $56.30.
The spot price of gold, meanwhile, was down 2.2 percent to $1,794.30.
