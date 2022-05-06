Markets closed sharply lower Thursday, with major indexes all down more than 3 percent.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq moved lower by about 5 percent on the day, its worst one-day move since June 2020.
This comes as Treasury yields climbed higher, with the U.S. 10-year yield up 0.13 percent Thursday alone, now at 3.04 percent levels, a high for the year.
The move higher in yields puts downward pressure on markets broadly, particularly the higher-valuation tech and growth sectors.
Edward Jones analysts also see small-cap names underperforming, with the Russell 2000 down nearly 5 percent Thursday.
Meanwhile, traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the U.S. dollar are higher, with the DXY dollar index now up close to 8 percent for the year.
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting addressed some of the market’s biggest concerns, with Chairman Jerome Powell taking a more optimistic tone on key issues.
Not only did the Fed chair take a more aggressive 0.75 percent rate hike off the table, but he also indicated that the U.S. economy remains solid, supported by consumers and corporations that are healthy.
He stated that he believed the Fed could execute a “softish” landing and highlighted that there are indications that “core inflation is peaking.”
These all resonated well with markets and sparked a rally and broader risk-on sentiment.
Nonetheless, markets reversed course, as forecasts now call for three additional 0.5 percent rate hikes by the Fed, and the Fed funds rate to move toward 3 percent this year (above earlier calls of a 2.5 percent year-end rate).
In analysts’ view, markets may remain rangebound until there is a meaningful rollover in inflationary pressures.
This will also allow the Fed to then move at a more gradual pace, which would support investor sentiment as well.
Thursday morning, the Bank of England also raised rates by 0.25 percent, its fourth consecutive rate increase since December, bringing its policy rate to 1 percent.
The BoE, like other major central banks around the world, is raising rates to combat rising inflation in the U.K. economy, which it anticipates could get as high as 10 percent, in part due to its outsized exposure to the Russia/Ukraine crisis, as well as ongoing lockdowns in China.
The BoE joins global central banks like the U.S. Fed, Bank of Canada and South Korean central bank in raising rates to rein in demand and fight inflation.
These moves may highlight a potential global slowdown in growth.
The one notable exception among major central banks raising rates is the Chinese central bank, which has pledged to lower its benchmark rates to support economic growth.
Over time, if China is able to realize better pandemic trends, its economy may stand to benefit from the additional policy support, especially as other economies around the world face higher rates broadly.
