Markets rebound after Powell speaks

Equity markets rebounded on Wednesday afternoon, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a slower pace of rate hikes could come as soon as the December FOMC meeting.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq was a notable outperformer, up more than 4 percent on the day, and reversing losses from earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year yield down by 0.05 percent to less than 3.70 percent, while the 2-year yield fell nearly 0.09 percent to 4.38 percent levels.
The U.S. dollar also continued its softening, down around 1 percent today, and down more than 5 percent this quarter.
This combination of lower yields and a softer dollar was likely supportive of market sentiment broadly as well.
Oil prices, however, have also rebounded during the past few days, with WTI crude oil back above $80, after falling close to $75 levels last week, as speculation on further OPEC+ production cuts continue.
Powell’s speech at the Brookings institute today was met with a positive market reaction, as he indicated that a slower pace of rate hikes may be coming as early as the December FOMC meeting.
He also indicated that there are hopeful signs that inflation may be easing, although there is still “a long way to go in restoring price stability.”
Markets are currently expecting the Fed to raise rates by 0.50 percent at the December meeting, a more gradual pace than the past four 0.75 percent rate hikes.
Forecasts also call for two additional rate hikes in February and March, bringing the fed funds rate to 5.0 percent - 5.25 percent, before the Fed pauses.
While the Fed is likely to keep rates elevated for much of next year, we believe there is scope for Fed officials to signal a pivot to lower rates by year-end, driven by better inflation trends, which would be clearly welcome for market sentiment.
The ADP employment survey data released Wednesday morning indicated that private companies added 127,000 in November, well below last month’s 239,000 figure and below expectations for a gain of 190,000.
The sectors with the biggest gains continue to be in leisure and hospitality, as services demand remains resilient, while sectors like manufacturing and information services saw a decline in jobs.
Overall, services industries added 213,000 jobs, while goods-producting areas lost 86,000 jobs.
This soft labor reading comes two days ahead of the widely anticipated nonfarm jobs report set to be released on Friday.
Expectations for Friday’s data are for an increase of 200,000 nonfarm jobs and for the unemployment rate to remain steady at 3.7 percent.
According to Edward Jones analysts, the ADP report is another signal that rising rates and slowing economic growth, combined with softening hiring trends in areas like technology, may lead to some weakening in the labor market over time.
While Friday’s jobs report may not mirror the ADP results, analysts said they would expect to see similar trends, particularly in terms of relative strength in the services sectors versus goods-producing industries.
