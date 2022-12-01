Markets rebound after Powell speaks

Equity markets rebounded on Wednesday afternoon, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a slower pace of rate hikes could come as soon as the December FOMC meeting.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was a notable outperformer, up more than 4 percent on the day, and reversing losses from earlier in the week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.