Robin Vega, of Clean Republic, was selected for the Chaffee’s Got Heart Community Spotlight for going above and beyond by doing extraordinary things during uncertain times.
When asked how COVID-19 caused her to innovate the way she does business, Vega responded that the virus created sense of urgency.
She said Clean Republic is a “COVID killer.”
“We learned a lot of lessons we won’t soon forget and most importantly we’ve got that pandemic pivot on lock,” Vega said.
“For my other business CAUSE+MEDIC spa we learned that, especially in a pandemic, people need wellness. While the rules fluctuated for spa treatments, it felt really good having a place where people could come feel human and pampered and where they could purchase healthy cleaning products, pretty face coverings, and CBD (which is remarkable for our immune systems),” she said.
For Vega’s partner, Coleman (Coletrain) Smith’s Coletrain Music Academy, the importance of music and technology became “important.” During the pandemic the school tripled in size.
“We moved all of our students to our Skype program and it worked pretty seamlessly,” she said. “It’s not lost on us what a blessing it was that our businesses thrived during what was such a dark time for so many.”
Vega said that the business successes they had was the people who made up each team.
“A good rule for any startup is to hire people who can wear more than one hat and who are strong where you are weak, and then to know when to get out of their way. This was most certainly true during COVID-19.”
Asked why Vega decided to go above and beyond to contribute to the community she said because the community is everything.
“If the pandemic taught us anything it’s that gathering together and being there for each other is vital to our wellbeing.
“What the Chaffee County Community Foundation was able to raise during COVID-19 is a true testament to how this valley rallies.
“When everything felt so out of our control, I just wanted to do what I could and what was within my power.
“Donating my time as well as cleaning and disinfecting solutions was within my power,” Vega said.
She said Coleman offered free virtual music lessons through Facebook live every Thursday for 21 weeks because that was within his power.
“Buena Vista has some serious magic to it and we hope to always make decisions that are for the greater good of this community,” she said.
Asked where she saw examples of the idea that Chaffee’s Got Heart, she said “everywhere.”
She gave an example of organizations and nonprofits sprung into action to feed families and help small business owners.
“I witnessed heart in our county essential workers at the grocery stores, post office and restaurants and let us never forget the countless selfless front line workers who put their lives on the line every single day.
“I witnessed heart in my partner Coleman wanting to offer the gift of music because we know music is medicine for many and having a creative outlet while in isolation was imperative for mental health,” she said.
Asked what her biggest takeaway from the past year was, Vega said that community is everything and there simply is no replacement for live music.
“I also learned that placing a priority on wellness and our immunce system is a must,” she said.
