Equity markets finished lower Friday, capping a third week of declines, as the backup in bond yields remains front and center.
Despite today’s more than 2 percent decline in the S&P 500, the 10-year Treasury yield was largely unchanged, and at around 2.90 percent remains at a near three-year high, pressuring stock valuations.
Higher yield differentials between the U.S. and other countries, along with general investor caution, are driving the U.S. dollar to its highest level since June of 2020.
International stocks and oil prices were lower. WTI oil finished lower for the third week in the past four, driven primarily by Chinese demand concerns amid ongoing lockdowns in response to a COVID-19 surge.
Further expectations for an aggressive tightening cycle continue to pressure both equity and fixed-income markets this week.
Yesterday’s remarks by Fed Chair Powell that a 0.5 percent hike is on the table for May bolstered bets on a more aggressive pace of rate hikes.
The market is now expecting nearly 10 hikes, or 2.5 percent of tightening this year, as policymakers are on a mission to curb inflation.
We believe that there is enough underlying strength that the economy can withstand an initial move to a neutral policy setting.
However, the removal of the Fed support and rising borrowing costs will likely lead to a slowing economy in the coming months.
With almost 35 percent of the S&P 500 companies reporting earnings, next week’s focus will be on the health of the corporate sector.
Of the 100 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results so far, more than 78 percent have beaten estimates for profit and 65 percent have surpassed sales forecasts.
Pricing power has continued to cushion profitability, especially as demand trends remain strong.
However, there are worries that the increasing cost pressures will eventually make a dent in margins.
Equity markets have been in a trading range for the past three months, as investors are trying to balance the still-healthy economic conditions and the headwinds of Fed rate hikes alongside geopolitical risks and high inflation.
Until the bond market stabilizes, a sustained uptrend might be hard to achieve, but the resiliency in corporate profits will provide support, in our view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.