Stocks closed the trading session higher, with Chinese-based tech companies seeing a strong rally after a slump following regulatory clampdowns and the NASDAQ reaching a record high.
Asian markets were also higher, while European stocks were mixed. Oil continues to gain ground after the Pfizer vaccines received full FDA approval and as Mexico experiences a production outage.
Treasury yields moved slightly higher as global economic growth concerns ease.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are trading at 1.29 percent higher by 0.03 percentage points.
The price of crude oil was up $2 at $67.64 and the spot price gold was down $1 to $1,805.70.
Reports have started to come in from medical institutions and professionals that COVID-19 cases may be peaking in “hot-spot” areas such as parts of the Southern United States.
With the Pfizer vaccine receiving official FDA approval, vaccine mandates will likely gain steam as governments try to tackle rising delta-variant cases.
Investors have been concerned that rising case counts could delay or derail a global economic recovery, but those fears seem to have somewhat dissipated with strong earnings results, increased vaccination rates and cases reaching a peak.
New home sales data came in largely in line with expectations and showed that inventory continues to rise.
The number of new homes for sale in July, 367,000, was the highest since November 2008, and is up 26 percent compared with July last year.
Also a focus for investors was fiscal stimulus, with the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill being finalized sooner than expected, as the House of Representatives votes to move the bill forward.
The House had originally planned to wait for the Democratic led $3.5 trillion proposal to be completed before voting on the bipartisan plan.
