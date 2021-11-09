Major indexes finished higher Monday following news that Congress passed an infrastructure spending bill.
Value is outperforming growth, with shares more sensitive to the economic cycle expected to perform well as COVID-19 cases decline and the infrastructure bill provides a boost to economic activity.
Internationally, European equities were mixed, while Asian shares continued to slide.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.5 percent.
The price of crude oil was up $1.01 to $82.28 per barrel. The spot price of gold was up $8.90 to $1,825.70.
Congress passed an infrastructure spending bill over the weekend, which had been stalled in the House of Representatives since August.
The bill aims to make investments in roads and bridges, public transit, passenger and freight rail, electic-vehicle charging stations, airports and water/wastewater.
Infrastructure investment can give the economy a sustainable boost if the investments are well targeted and increase the efficiency of the private sector, analysts said.
Increasing access to the internet, for example, could increase the potential workforce and help the process of skill-matching.
The bill is targeting $550 billion in new spending while also using unspent COVID-19 relief money.
As earning season continues, investors will begin to price in the U.S. lifting a ban on incoming international travelers.
As the vaccine has been more widely distributed, flare-ups in international markets have abated, especially in developed countries.
With Merck and Pfizer announcing a pill to treat COVID-19 that cuts the rate of hospitalizations and severe symptoms, the risks of catching the virus are slowly dissipating.
The travel and leisure sector was hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns and still remains below pre-COVID-19 activity levels. Allowing international travelers to frequent the U.S. will be a tailwind for airlines, hotels, restaurants and retail stores, analysts believe, and will help to boost gross domestic product growth.
