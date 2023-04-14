Stocks closed sharply higher Thursday as producer price index (PPI) inflation data surprised to the downside, coming in at 2.7 percent year-over-year for March, well below last month’s 4.9 percent reading.
This comes after headline U.S. consumer price index (CPI) inflation in March also moved lower for the ninth consecutive month.
In addition, jobless claims inched higher this week, up to 239,000, another sign that the labor market may be starting to soften.
Equity markets were higher across the board, while bond yields also climbed, as investors welcomed the better inflation and labor data.
Markets are still pricing in about a 70 percent probability of a 0.25 percent Federal Reserve rate hike at its May meeting, although they expect a pivot to rate cuts by the second half of the year.
Analysts said the Fed likely has one additional rate hike ahead of it, followed potentially by a longer pause in its rate-hiking cycle.
U.S. PPI inflation data for March came in below expectations Thursday, falling for the 12th month in a row since its peak in March 2022.
On a headline basis, PPI inflation was up 2.7 percent year-over-year, below forecasts of 3 percent, and well below last month’s 4.9 percent reading.
On a core basis, excluding the more volatile food and energy, PPI was up 3.4 percent year-over-year, also below expectations and well below last month’s 4.8 percent.
This trend lower in PPI inflation follows Wednesday’s CPI inflation data that also came in below expectations on a headline basis.
The lower-than-expected PPI data reflect lower wholesale pricing and could indicate that margin pressure is starting to ease for goods-producing companies broadly.
Analysts said they have also seen indicators that supply-chain pressures have meaningfully come down during the past 12 months, including in the Fed’s own Global Supply Chain Pressure Index. This supports better producer and wholesale prices broadly as well.
Investor focus may turn to the first-quarter Standard & Poor’s 500 earnings reports, which kick off in earnest on Friday.
All eyes may be on big financial-company earnings, as corporations like J.P. Morgan, Citibank and BlackRock will all offer earnings reports and conference calls on Friday.
The financial-company earnings will be important, not only for their read on the health of the consumer and corporations, but also for their insight into the current state of small and regional banks, as well as credit conditions broadly.
Overall, forecasts are calling for first-quarter earnings to fall by 7.5 percent year-over-year, well below forecasts of down 1 percent just at the start of the year.
Analysts opined that while earnings growth expectations may have further downside, particularly for the third and fourth quarters, a substantial part of the revisions lower have now occurred.
